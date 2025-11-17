Daryl Mitchell’s 119 lifts NZ to 269-7 in 1st ODI against West Indies

Christchurch: Daryl Mitchell scored 119 from 118 balls to lift a dawdling innings Sunday as New Zealand made 269-7 batting first in the first one-day international against the West Indies.

New Zealand struggled for momentum for most of its innings on a difficult pitch at Hagley Oval and against the tourists’ attack which kept up a painfully slow over rate.

Mitchell put on 67 for the third wicket with Devon Conway and 69 for the fifth wicket with

Michael Bracewell (35) in the best of New Zealand’s partnerships. Conway ground out 49 from 58 balls at the top of the order as run-scoring proved difficult against accurate bowling on a pitch that offered slow lateral movement.

The first four New Zealand batters fell to catches behind the stumps by West Indies captain Shai Hope, including Rachin Ravindra (4) and Will Young who were out to consecutive balls from Matt Forde in the seventh over. Young fell for a golden duck in his 50th one-day international.

Mitchell came out to bat at that point, with New Zealand 24 for two. Conway departed at 91-3 and Tom Latham (18) at 123-4, leaving Mitchell as the innings anchor.

He carried his bat until the last over, overcoming a groin injury which required on-field medical treatment when he was 79 in the 41st over.