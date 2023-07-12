Daniil Medvedev likes progress so far at Wimbledon

New Delhi: Daniil Medvedev, a Russian Tennis player, had apprehensions before making it to Wimbledon this year. Given Britain’s hatred for Russians and Belarussians, many players have been sceptical about the reception, they would get at the hallowed precincts of the All England Club.



Contrary to expectation, crowds have not been nasty with players from the warring nations at large, though Britain outwardly has been supporting Ukraine.

At The Championships at Wimbledon, Medvedev made it to the quarter-finals

Q. At what point are you telling yourself that you can win this tournament?

I always tell this to myself, to be honest. At the same time, we have Novak who won it seven times. Since I became maybe Top 10, especially since the final against Rafa in US Open 2019, that’s the first time where I was like, Okay, that’s actually possible to go far in slams.

Because I think before US Open, I was never in quarters. That year US Open I made final in five sets against Rafa. I was like, Now I’m know I’m able to do anything. So, I always believe in myself.

Q. Watching you the last eight days, it looked like the way you play and the way you interact with the crowd and speak, you’re really connected. Can you explain with your personality, the two parts of the player you are or the person you are?

I honestly think that the player, let’s say interviews after the match, are more me in real life. Very different persons in many aspects. Of course, it’s the same me so there are some similarities and connections.

But on the court, if we’re talking only about a tennis match, I’m much more, when I say passionate, maybe not like Rafa screaming C’mon and trying to pump the crowd up, but very hot-blooded. ‘Hot-blooded’ is a good word.

Q. About your next game, what do you think about (Chris) Eubanks? Maybe the moment you are in the best physical condition of your career right now?

Of my career, I don’t know. I had so many good tournaments. Some of them the tournaments in a row, which is the toughest. Even this year when I made Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai. Rotterdam-Doha is so tough.

I had many, many times in my career where physically I was surprised of myself. After the tournament, I was like, Wow, I managed to do something which I did not think was possible.

Here it’s too early to say. I didn’t have five-set matches yet. I’m feeling great physically. Which is good.

Talking about Christopher, he’s a great player. Miami was his first, let’s call it, breakthrough in a way.

That’s where he went into the top hundred, coming from qualies, made quarters. His best result at the moment.

Q. You often say ‘anybody can make a good week’. You go down to No. 250 in the world, there’s a lot of talent there. Chris has had a real rise. Would you say what he’s done over the past three months, that he’s proven he’s not one of these guys who’s just had a good week?

Yes, probably a year or even two is always better because a lot can happen during this time.