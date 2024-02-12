Dallas Open: Tommy Paul wins 2nd career ATP title with three-set win

Dallas: Second-seeded Tommy Paul won his second career ATP title, surging ahead by winning the first three games in the third set and beating unseeded Marcos Giron 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 in an all-American final at the Dallas Open.

Neither player had dropped a set on the hardcourt in Dallas before the final. Paul held serve to open the deciding set, and again in the third game. He took the second game that included Giron’s third double fault in the first all-American tour-level final since Tokyo two years ago. “That was a pretty unbelievable match,” said Paul, who in the new ATP rankings Monday will move up one spot to 14th, making him the second-highest ranked American behind Taylor Fritz. It was the fourth ATP final for the 26-year-old Paul, who is from New Jersey. His previous title came in 2021 in Stockholm. “This is our second title, but our first one in the states, so this one feels the best by far,” Paul said while recognizing his coach, Brad Stine.