CWG champion Sanjita Chanu slapped with 4-year ban by NADA

New Delhi: Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu has been handed a four-year ban by the National Anti Doping Agency’s (NADA) Disciplinary Panel for failing a dope test last year.

The 29-year-old had tested positive for an anabolic steroid -- Drostanolone Metabolite -- that features in the World Anti-doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list. Her dope sample was collected in-competition on September 30, 2022 during the National Games in Gujarat last year.

“.... it is held that the Athlete has violated Article 2.1 & 2.2 of the NADA ADR, 2021, she is hereby sanctioned with an ineligibility of four (04) years as per Article 10.2.1 of the NADA ADR, 2021,” the three-member NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel headed by Chaitanya Mahajan said in the order.

Sanjita’s ban will commence from November 12, 2022, the date of her provisional suspension.

“The period of ineligibility shall commence from the date of provisional suspension i.e,12.11.2022. It shall be noted that the athlete has failed to satisfy the panel that the ADRV was non-intentional as per Article 10.2.1.1 of the NADA ADR, 2023.”

This a is a huge setback for Sanjita, who will be stripped of the National Games silver medal as a result of the positive test. “As per Article 10.10 of the NADA ADR, 2021, the athlete is hereby disqualified of all of the individual results obtained in the said Event with all Consequences, including forfeiture of all medals, points and prizes since 30-09-2022,” the order, dated March 31, read.

Sanjita, who represented herself in the disciplinary panel hearings, could not be reached for her comments. Sanjita had won gold in 48kg ahead of Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. At the 2018 edition of the CWG in Gold Coast, she was crowned champion in the 53kg category.

The Manipuri has the option to appeal against the decision of the disciplinary panel. She can do that by approaching to the appeals panel of the NADA within 21 days from the date of receipt of the decision.

During the hearing, Sanjita had denied intentionally taking any prohibited substance and submitted that she had taken all due care and caution while consuming food and supplements.