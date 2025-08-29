CWC: Lifters Ajaya, Bedabrat win gold

Ahmedabad: Seasoned campaigner Ajaya Babu Valluri and young lifter Bedabrat Bharali produced record-breaking performances to clinch gold medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, here Thursday.

In the senior men’s 79kg, National Games champion Ajaya lifted a total of 335kg, including a championship record 152kg in snatch and 183kg in clean and jerk.

After fouling his first attempt at 148kg, he lifted the same weight in his second before raising it to 152kg, eclipsing the previous snatch record of 147kg set by Nigeria’s Edidiong Joseph Umoafia.

In clean and jerk, he steadily went up from 176kg to 180kg before completing his final record-breaking lift of 183kg for a 335kg total.

Valluri had also won gold at last year’s edition but in the higher 81kg category.

India added another medal in the women’s section with 2022 CWG bronze medallist Harjinder Kaur settling for bronze in the 69kg.

She managed 95kg in snatch and 123kg in clean and jerk for a total of 222kg.

After fouling her opening attempt at 99kg, Harjinder cleared 95kg in the second but failed again at 99kg.

In clean and jerk, only her second attempt at 123kg stood as she faltered at 123kg and 128kg in her other lifts.