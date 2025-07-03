CWC: Gonzalo gives Real a heady win vs Juve

Miami: Breakout tournament star Gonzalo García scored his third goal of the Club World Cup to power Real Madrid past Juventus 1-0 in the round of 16 and into the quarterfinals.

García has started all four of Real Madrid’s matches because of a gastrointestinal illness to star striker Kylian Mbappé. The 21-year-old broke a second-half tie with a header in the 54th minute on Tuesday, giving him a goal contribution in every match of the tournament.

García subbed out in the 68th as Mbappé checked in, making his Club World Cup debut after he was briefly hospitalized with the illness. He missed Real Madrid’s three group stage matches.

García’s header Tuesday came after Real Madrid had forced Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio into consecutive spectacular saves in the opening minutes of the second half. It was an incredible performance from the Italian goalie, whose 10 saves kept the match close.

In Atlanta, Serhou Guirassy scored a pair of first-half goals, both assisted by Karim Adeyemi, and Borussia Dortmund held off Monterrey 2-1 in the final Round-of-16 game. Dortmund will face Real. Jobe Bellingham received a yellow card in the 28th minute and will miss the match against Real – and his brother, former Dortmund star Jude Bellingham — because of yellow card

accumulation.