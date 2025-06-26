CWC: Benfica turns up the heat on Bayern

Charlotte: Andreas Schjelderup scored in the 13th minute to give Benfica a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in scorching heat on Tuesday, sending the Portuguese club to the top of Group C in the Club World Cup.

The loss dropped Bayern Munich to second place as Boca Juniors were eliminated.

The game was played in a 36-degree Celsius temperature. Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was attended by the medical staff in the 25th minute due to heat-related issues and was replaced in the 55th.

Schjelderup ran onto a cross from Fredrik Aursnes and scored with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot.

Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich put the ball in the net in the 61st minute but the goal was disallowed because Harry Kane was in an offside position.

Also, Liam Delap scored his first goal for Chelsea and Enzo Fernández had two assists in a 3-0 win over Esperance on Tuesday night that helped clinch a Round-of-16 berth.

Tosin Adarabioyo scored on a header from 7 yards from Enzo Fernández’s free kick in the third minute off first-half stoppage time. Delap scored two minutes later, taking Fernández’s pass with his back to the goal, dribbling around Yassine Meriah and slotting past goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said. Tyrique George scored minutes into the second-half stoppage time.