Cup of chaos

Rabat: Senegal leaving the field to protest referee decisions before winning the Africa Cup of Nations title amid shocking chaos was “unacceptable,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

Infantino criticised the Senegal coaches, players and some fans for their behavior at the end of regulation time against host nation Morocco that was astonishing for the final of an international competition.

“The ugly scenes witnessed (Sunday) must be condemned and never repeated,” the FIFA leader posted on his Instagram account after attending the game in Rabat. “I expect that the relevant disciplinary bodies at CAF (the Confederation of African Football) will take the appropriate measures,” Infantino wrote.

CAF also described the incidents as unacceptable in a later statement, and said it is “reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty.”

That legal path was not enough for the Morocco soccer federation, which reacted to losing its home tournament — four years before it co-hosts the 2030 World Cup — with an unusual demand Monday.

The Moroccan federation said it would pursue legal action with CAF and FIFA about the Senegal players leaving the field in protest that forced a 15-minute stop in a game they would go on to win 1-0 in extra time.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw faces severe sanctions for his part leading this players back to the locker room when Morocco was awarded a penalty in stoppage time at the end of regulation time. The spot-kick would eventually be missed in bizarre circumstances.

World Cup ban?

It is unclear if any ban imposed on Thiaw would apply just in future African competitions or at FIFA’s World Cup in North America. Senegal starts its World Cup playing France on June 16 at MetLife Stadium near New York, where it also plays Norway six days later.

Senegal’s team and fans were angered by being denied what shaped as a title-winning goal early in stoppage time of a 0-0 draw when the referee called a foul to rule out the goal. Minutes later, Morocco were awarded a penalty after a video review which judged star forward Brahim Diaz had been pulled to the ground by a Senegal defender.