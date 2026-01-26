Cunha class! Utd’s thriller win opens up title race

Manchester: Matheus Cunha blew the Premier League title race wide open with a stunning winner as Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 on Sunday.

The Brazil international curled a long-range shot past goalkeeper David Raya in the 87th minute to decide a thrilling game at the Emirates Stadium that leaves Arsenal just four points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa at the top of the standings.

Cunha said it was “100%” his best moment since joining United last summer.

“These are the kind of games we dream to play in,” he told Sky Sports. “The games that we watch on television and we want to be part of.”

United is up to fourth after back-to-back wins under head coach Michael Carrick, who is increasingly strengthening his case to be given the job on a long-term basis, having beaten City last week. “I’m enjoying it. It’s a fantastic position to be in,” Carrick said. “What happens next? I’m not going to be answering it every week. I’m enjoying it and I’ll continue to do what I can.”