Cummins wants to use IPL as preparation for WC

Australia captain Pat Cummins hoped to set IPL 2024 as a base to launch himself into the T20 mode ahead of next year’s World Cup to be jointly hosted by USA and the West Indies in June.

Cummins, who pulled out of IPL 2023 due to heavy international workload, attracted the second highest paycheck in the auction in Dubai on Tuesday -- Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His teammate Mitchell Starc was lapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore, the highest ever contract money in the IPL.

“I feel like I haven’t played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways, I feel like I haven’t played my best T20 cricket for a little while,” Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I’m really excited for next year to try to get some games before that World Cup and push a case to not only make the side but to get back to how I feel like I can bowl in T20 cricket.” Cummins last foray in the IPL was for KKR in 2022.