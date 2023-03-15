Cummins to stay back, Smith to lead ODI series

Ahmedabad: Senior batter Steve Smith will lead Australia against India in the upcoming three-match ODI series as regular captain Pat Cummins, who lost his mother recently, will not return to the country for the white-ball contest.

Cummins had left for home after the second Test in Delhi to take care of his mother Maria, who died of breast cancer last week.

The first game of the three-match series will be played in Mumbai on Friday.

“Pat won’t be coming back, he’s still taking care of what’s happened back home,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald said.

“Our thoughts are with Pat and his family as they go through that grieving process,” Donald was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Cricket Australia has not named any replacement for Cummins in the 15-man squad. Smith had captained Australia in the last two Tests of the four-match series that India won 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. agencies

India won the first two Tests while Australia emerged victorious in the third match in Indore. The Ahmedabad game ended in a dull draw.

Nathan Ellis was recently recalled to the ODI squad after Jhye Richardson made a late withdrawal having been forced to undergo a hamstring surgery.agencies

A struggling David Warner, who has not been among the ODI squad members training in Ahmedabad in recent days, is set to return to the side after missing the final two Tests due to an elbow injury.

On the pace front, Josh Hazlewood, who also captained the ODI team during the England series when Cummins missed a match, is absent due to an injury.

Ashton Agar has returned after being sent home midway through the Test series and is likely to form a spin partnership with Adam Zampa.