Cummings free-kick seals late win for Mohun Bagan against Punjab FC

Kolkata: A dramatic late free-kick from Jason Cummings capped a pulsating contest as Mohun Bagan Super Giant returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory against Punjab FC in Indian Super League here on Sunday.

In a game filled with attacking intent and momentum swings, goals from Dani Ramírez and Nsungusi Jr. Effiong twice gave Punjab the lead, before Jamie Maclaren and Sahal Abdul Samad drew the Mariners level, with Cummings’ stoppage-time strike ultimately deciding the contest.

The result sees Mohun Bagan move up to second in the standings with 17 points, keeping the pressure on league leaders Mumbai City FC, while Punjab FC remain seventh with 11 points. Jamie Maclaren was adjudged Player of the Match.

The match began at a lively tempo, with Mohun Bagan looking to assert early control. Maclaren had the first opportunity inside three minutes, but his effort was well blocked by center back Bijoy Varghese.

Punjab responded with attempts from distance, testing Vishal Kaith through Bede Osuji and Samir Zeljković as the Shers looked confident in possession. Punjab broke the deadlock in the 12th minute with a well-worked move down the left.