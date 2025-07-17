Cueist Pillai clinches gold

new delhi: Indian cuesport ace Vidya Pillai scripted history this week, securing a gold medal in heyball at the Commonwealth Cuesports Championship in Mauritius.

Coached by trailblazer Pranit Ramchandani—a world No. 17 player and founder of Bangalore’s Heyball Academy—Pillai’s victory underscores India’s rising prominence in the sport. Ramchandani, credited with spearheading heyball’s growth in India, emphasised Pillai’s technical transformation and mental resilience since transitioning fully to Heyball in 2024.

The duo, already decorated in snooker and pool formats, now aims for the World Championship, Champion of Champions, and World Cup in Australia later this year. Ramchandani’s academy, which boasts Olympics-standard joy tables, is now a talent-nurturing hub after he organises the 2024 World Junior Heyball Championship in India.