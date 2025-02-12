CT: India not to play warm-up games

Dubai: India will not play any practice matches ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy even as Pakistan on Wednesday named three Shaheens squads (Pakistan A teams) which will feature in warm-up games against Bangladesh, South Africa and Afghanistan, respectively.

The warm-up matches will take place between February 14 to 17 in the lead-up to the tournament, which is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and Dubai. India will play all their matches in Dubai. The BCCI decided against playing practice games as India are already playing a three-match ODI series.