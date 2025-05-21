‘CSK’s rebuilding for next year has already started’

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday said the rebuilding process for next year has already begun for the team after a forgettable campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

CSK are struggling in the bottom of the points table after a wretched campaign in which they became the first team to be knocked out of the playoffs reckoning.

Dhoni, under whose captaincy the franchise has won five IPL titles in the past, had handed over leadership duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the start of 2024 season but was brought back to lead the side after an injury to the much younger skipper.

“I think we have already started that process,” Dhoni said at the toss for their penultimate match against Rajasthan Royals here.