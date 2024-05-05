CSK’s Matheesha Pathirana returns to SL with injury
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings’ Matheesha Pathirana’s outing in the ongoing IPL is all but over as the pacer will return to Sri Lanka to recover from a hamstring injury.
The right-arm slinger played six matches in this IPL, picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68.
“Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery,” the CSK stated in a media release on Sunday.
Pathirana last played for CSK during their 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he bowled two overs and picked up the wickets of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen.
