CSK won’t press panic button

Bengaluru: Batting coach Mike Hussey on Friday asserted that Chennai Super Kings have not slipped into panic mode despite being ruled out of the IPL playoffs race, and said performances by some young players in this season have offered a bright portend.

The five-time champions have so far managed just four points from 10 games to be placed at the last spot in the 10-team league. “We’re certainly not going to

panic and throw everything out just because it hasn’t gone well this year but we need to tidy up on a few areas,” said Hussey on the eve of the match against RCB.