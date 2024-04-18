CSK ropes in Richard Gleeson as replacement for Conway

Chennai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings named English pacer Richard Gleeson as their replacement for injured New Zealand opener Devon Conway. The Black Caps southpaw had suffered a fractured left thumb during the T20 International series against Australia in February and had undergone surgery for the same. Anticipated to be out for eight weeks, Conway’s unavailability for the season was confirmed even before the tournament started last month.

The New Zealander has been playing for CSK since 2022 and has been a vital cog in its batting. He earned the Player of the Match recognition in the IPL 2023 final, helping his team win the record fifth title with a 25-ball 47. As for Gleeson, it would be his maiden outing in the IPL, joining the Yellow Brigade for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.