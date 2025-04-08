CSK face tricky Punjab test

Mullanpur: The distinct lack of firepower in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s death overs batting is a sensitive area that Chennai Super Kings need to address ahead of their away IPL clash against Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.

In one of their worst starts to an IPL season, CSK have now completed a hat-trick of defeats, all while chasing.

While Punjab Kings lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals at home but on current form as well as on paper, Shreyas Iyer’s side looks more well-rounded than CSK who are grappling with combination problems.

The opposition teams now expect to bat first and somehow score anything above 180 knowing that it would be an uphill task for CSK unless Shivam Dube fires. Now Dube is a muscular hit and miss kind of a player and odds of his success with his template will always be 50-50. Yuzvendra Chahal, the seasoned leg-spinner, will certainly play a key role against Chennai Super Kings as he enjoys a favourable match-up against his former

India captain.