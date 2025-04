New Delhi: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has confirmed that cricket will be a part of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

The call to retain cricket was taken during the meeting between the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the organising committee (AINAGOC) earlier this week. Matches will be played in the T20 format and hosted in Aichi prefecture, although venues are

yet to be finalised.