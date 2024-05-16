Cricket is in my blood, T20 is perfect form, says Usain Bolt

New Delhi: Usain Bolt knows all about life in fast lane and it wasn’t a surprise when he picked T20 as his favourite form of cricket, a sport that’s in his “blood” thanks to a passionate follower in his father.

Bolt, one of the greatest athletes of all time with eight Olympic gold medals to his credit, wanted to become a fast bowler growing up in Jamaica and now as the ambassador for next month’s ICC T20 WC, he is finally getting to live a cricket dream.

“I grew up on cricket. My dad was a massive cricket fan and still is. It is something that I have always in my blood. To actually get to be a part of cricket again as an ambassador, it is wonderful. I never got to live my dream of being a cricketer so to be ambassador of T20 World Cup is wonderful,” Bolt told PTI in an interview.

The world record holder in the marquee 100m and 200m called time on his unmatched career in 2017 and seven years on, his charisma too remains unmatched. One could sense a child-like excitement in him while talking about cricket as he headed towards the makeshift cricket stadium in New York.