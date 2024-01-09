Cricket: ICC rates South Africa’s Newlands pitch as unsatisfactory

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday rated the Newlands pitch for the second Test between India and South Africa as “unsatisfactory” after it ended inside five sessions.

India defeated the hosts by seven wickets in the match, which turned out to be the shortest-ever in the history of Test cricket. The victory allowed India to draw the two-match series 1-1. The decision was made under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. Only 642 balls could be bowled in the match.

“The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on. The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly throughout the match, making it difficult to play shots,” said Chris Broad, the match referee for the Test, in his report submitted to the ICC. “Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce,” Broad further wrote.

Subsequently, the Newlands was awarded one demerit point. One demerit point is awarded to venues whose pitches and outfields are rated by the match referee as unsatisfactory.