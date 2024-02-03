Cricket fraternity hails Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden double ton

Visakhapatnam: The entire cricketing fraternity on Saturday was in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden double century in Test cricket with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar being one of the most notable names to congratulate the youngster on his stellar show.

Jaiswal on Saturday became only the third youngest Indian to achieve the feat in his nascent-but-remarkable career.

Playing only his sixth Test match, the 22-year-old’s sensational knock of 209 off 290 balls single-handedly powered India to 396 all out in 112 overs.

He hit 19 fours and seven sixes en route the double century, which was the lone bright spot in a below-par batting effort by the home team.

“Well done Yashasvi. Super effort,” Tendulkar wrote on his ‘X’ account, formerly twitter.

Vinod Kambli holds the distinction of being the youngest Indian to score a double ton, also against England, at the age of 21 years and 335 days back in 1993. The record for the second youngest Indian double centurion in Tests is also held by Kambli, who smashed it against Zimbabwe at the age 21 years and 355 days.

Before Kambli, the record was held by Sunil Gavaskar who scored his maiden double in the West Indies back in 1971.

Jaiswal had scored 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies last year. He managed an 80-run innings in the series-opener against England in Hyderabad, where India lost by 28 runs.

In the ongoing match, Jaiswal added another 28 runs to his tally on the second day with fellow overnight batter Ravichandran Ashwin (20), who was dismissed by James Anderson.

Jaiswal eventually reached the milestone with a six and a four off debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over.

“Jaiswal - one of the greatest stories in world sport!,” former England skipper Kevin Pietersen wrote on his social media account, referring perhaps to the humble beginnings of the rising star.

Former India left-arm pacer RP Singh also congratulated Jaiswal on his accomplishment. “What a brilliant double century by the young #YashaswiJaiswal Congratulations,” he wrote in his social media account.

Former India women’s cricket team captain Anjum Chopra also heaped praise on Jaiswal for his superlative knock. “A century is special and when you get a double it’s a different high. Yashasvi the name itself has a great meaning. To many more centuries...Well played Yashasvi Jaiswal, “ she tweeted.