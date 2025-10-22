Courtois slams La Liga prez

new delhi: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois criticized Spanish league president Javier Tebas on Tuesday over the decision to play a regular-season game in Miami in December.

Courtois also complained about the league’s decision to censor protests against the upcoming Villarreal-Barcelona game that he says alters the fairness of the competition.

“Teams should play home and away,” he said. “It’s not the same to play against a team at home and away. It’s hard to play on the road in the Spanish league. Playing on the road at Villarreal’s field is very tough. Every team has to play at home and away unless there is a major reason for that not to happen.” Villarreal is nominally the home team for the Dec. 20 match that will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.