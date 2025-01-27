‘Country has given me more than what I have given to Indian hockey’

New Delhi: Playing down his enormous contribution to Indian hockey, Padma Bhushan PR Sreejesh has concluded that the country has given him more than what he has done for the sport, the views reflecting the legendary goalkeeper's modesty and humility.

From first taking up the sport with the motive of getting grace marks in board exams to becoming only the second hockey player to be honoured with the Padma Bhushan after Major Dhyan Chand, Sreejesh has come a long way.

"I got a call from the sports ministry in the morning but was waiting for the official announcement till evening. All this time everything was going on in my mind like a flashback. I was watching a Hockey India League match in Rourkela when the awards were announced," Sreejesh told PTI Bhasha in an interview.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh, who retired after winning a second successive Olympic bronze with the national team in the Paris Games last year, is currently the head coach of the junior India men's team.

Sreejesh played a stellar role in India's Olympic resurgence. He featured in a whopping 336 games during a career that spanned 18 years and also yielded two Asian Games gold medals. "My first call was to my parents and wife in Kerala, without whom this journey would not have been possible. After this, I called Harendra sir (Singh), under whose guidance I made my debut in the Indian junior team," he said.