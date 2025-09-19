Countdown begins as medals unveiled for historic event

new delhi: New Delhi: With 10 days to go for the World Para Athletics Championships, the countdown to hosting one of the most spectacular sporting events in India’s history has begun with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) unveiling the stunning medals here on Thursday.

The milestone event, to be held from September 27 till October 5, will see over 2,200 para-athletes and support staff from 104 countries converging on the national capital to compete across 186 medal events.

The unveiled medals radiate the essence of para sport, Indian heritage, and sporting excellence. The front side of the medal features intricate motifs inspired by traditional Indian art, centering on the championship’s name and para-athletics icons: a wheelchair racer, a discus thrower, and the lotus — India’s national flower. The other side highlights inclusivity, with Braille above the “New Delhi 2025” inscription, a lotus-inspired pattern, and bold modern geometric details. Completed with an eye-catching blue ribbon, each medal radiates culture, accessibility, and athletic achievement.

PCI president Devendra Jhajharia shared: “Unveiling these medals marks the beginning of a historic journey. They celebrate not just victory but the ethos of effort, inclusivity, and resilience. Hosting athletes from 104 countries, New Delhi is poised to deliver a world-class championship that inspires all”.

‘Great things to happen’

World Para Athletics chief Paul Fitzgerald is confident the championships, being organised in India for the first time, will not just create an ecosystem for athletes with disabilities in the country but will also act as a major stopover for the Paralympics in three years from now.

“We’re already looking forward to another Paralympic Games in three years’ time and this is the start of that, the first major para sport event, the largest single para sport event in the world and the first one to take place after the Paris Games,” he said.