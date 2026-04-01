Cooper’s super act

Mullanpur: Young southpaw Cooper Connolly marked his IPL debut with a decisive 44-ball 72 after Yuzvendra Chahal’s artistry with the ball to power Punjab Kings to a three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans here on Tuesday.

After PBKS opted to field first, leg-spinner Chahal (2/28 in 4 overs) brought his years of experience to the fore to stymie GT in the middle overs and limit them to 162/6.

Seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak grabbed 3/34 for PBKS.

After almost losing their way with the bat due to Prasidh Krishna’s (3/29 in 4 overs) excellent bowling, PBKS completed the chase of 163 with five balls to spare. Connolly and Prabhsimran Singh (37 off 24 balls) laid the foundation for the win with a 76-run partnership for the second wicket.

Earlier, skipper Shubman Gill (39 off 27 balls) and Jos Buttler (38 off 33 balls) were the chief contributors for GT in an insipid batting display.

PBKS’ start was not good as Kagiso Rabada cramped Priyansh Arya for room with his pace and line to dismiss the opener after debutant fast bowler Ashok Sharma went back a few steps to pull off a good catch at midwicket.

Connolly and Prabhsimran then meant business as they went about their task in a professional manner to keep their team ahead, the two hitting a flurry of fours and sixes to flatten the GT bowlers.

Rashid Khan gave GT hope with the wicket of Prabhsimran, the batter failing to clear Prasidh Krishna at long-on.

Shreyas Iyer pulled Ashok Kumar’s short balls over deep square-leg for two sixes but, shortly after taking a solid hit off his partner Connolly’s shot, the PBKS captain flicked a Prasidh Krishna half-volley to Washington Sundar at deep mid-wicket. Sundar removed Nehal Wadhera, and Krishna dismissed Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis in quick succession to bring GT back into contention. But Connolly was there to see PBKS home, hitting five sixes and as many fours during his knock.

Earlier, sent into bat, Gill dealt in boundaries as the side raced to 35 in three overs.

Gill looked in sublime touch as he picked the gaps at will to score at a good clip, forcing PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer to effect a bowling change and introduce the tall Marco Jansen (1/20 in 4 overs) into the attack.

The move paid dividends as pacer Jansen got Sai Sudharsan (13) to slice one towards mid-off where Shreyas completed a simple catch.