‘Confirm ISL schedule’: FIFPRO to AIFF

new delhi: International soccer players’ union FIFPRO on Tuesday expressed concerns over the growing uncertainty in Indian club football and called for a swift resolution to the crisis that threatens the game’s future in the country.

Club football “is going through crisis” due to the uncertainty over the future of the country’s top-tier Indian Super League and the players body urged the stakeholders to put in a collective effort to tide over the crisis. “FIFPRO Asia/Oceania is deeply concerned by the escalating uncertainty in Indian professional football and calls for a swift resolution,” FIFPRO said in a statement.

Following the July 11 decision of ISL organisers FSDL (Football Sports development Limited) to put the 2025-26 season “on hold” due to the uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the MRA (Master Rights Agreement) signed with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in 2010, three clubs have either paused first-team operations or suspended salaries of first-team players and staff. “The lack of clarity for players over the 2025/26 Indian Super League (ISL) season, arising from a dispute, is having a significant impact on their livelihoods, careers, and wellbeing.”