Compound women’s team enter quarters

ANTALYA: Madhura Dhamangaonkar continued her impressive run, finishing fourth in the compound women’s qualification round, helping India secure the third seeding and a direct entry into the quarterfinals at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 here on Wednesday. Madhura, who made a remarkable comeback to the international circuit last month after three years, had bagged three medals -- an individual gold, a silver in the women’s team event, and a mixed team bronze with Abhishek Verma at the Shanghai Stage 2. In Antalya, she finished just three points behind South Korea’s Han Seungyeon (603). With her top-four finish, Madhura has also earned a bye in the second round of the individual compound event. Among other Indian women in the fray, Chikitha Taniparthi was the next best at 11th, while multiple World Cup gold medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam had a modest outing, ending 19th in the rankings. In the men’s compound category, India secured fifth-place in team event. Rishabh Yadav was the best among the Indian trio in individual qualification, finishing 13th, while veteran Abhishek Verma and world champion Ojas Deotale were placed 29th and 34th.