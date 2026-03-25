Compound men dominate as India top six events in Asia Cup

Bangkok: India’s young recurve archers rose to the occasion while the seasoned compound men stamped their authority, as the country topped qualification in six events at the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 1, here on Tuesday.

Fielding a second-string side in the absence of several top names, India made a strong start to the new international season by finishing on top in men’s compound individual and team events, men’s recurve team, women’s compound team, and both recurve and compound mixed team events.

The recurve men’s trio of Devaang Gupta, Sukhchain Singh and Juyel Sarkar led the charge, powering India to the top seeding in the team event and a direct entry into the quarterfinals, where they will face the winners of the tie between Bhutan (No. 9) and Mongolia (No. 8). China and Kazakhstan finished second and third respectively.

Devaang, one of India’s brightest young prospects who recently won gold at the Khelo India University Games and a silver at the 2024 Pan American Championships, was the best-placed Indian in the individual rankings at third with 663 points, just four behind top-ranked neutral archer Kirill Batuev. China’s Jiabing Yang (664) took the second spot.

Sukhchain Singh, making a comeback after five years, was placed eighth with 657, while the 20-year-old Juyel Sarkar, a consistent performer in Asia Cup team events, finished 11th with 654.

In women’s recurve, Ruma Biswas produced an impressive show to finish second with 650 points, just three behind Singapore’s Tabitha Ern Lin Yeo. Kirti (638, 10th) and Ridhi Phor (627, 17th), who is returning after a three-year gap, were the other notable Indian performers.

The experienced compound men completely dominated proceedings, occupying the top four spots in the individual qualification. India also topped the standings in both recurve and compound mixed team events.