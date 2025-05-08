Compound archers storm into WC final

Shanghai: The Indian men’s and women’s compound archery teams stormed into the finals of the World Cup Stage 2 with commanding wins here on Wednesday, assuring the country of two medals from the prestigious event.

While the compound archers continued to shine, it was a grim picture in the Olympics discipline recurve section, where the Indians endured a disappointing day with only Dhiraj Bommadevara finishing in the top-10.

The No. 1-ranked compound men’s team of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav defeated Great Britain 239-232 in the quarterfinals before overcoming a strong challenge from Denmark 232-231 in the semifinal.

In the women’s compound section, Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Chikitha Taniparthi and Jyothi Surekha Vennam overcame Kazakhstan in the last-8, before defeating Great Britain 232-230 in the last-four stage to set up final with Mexico.