Compound archers on target, recurve off mark

Bangkok: There was no stopping the dominant run of India’s compound archers as the top-seeded mixed team pair of Rajat Chauhan and Chikitha Taniparthi stormed into the final but the recurve contingent endured disappointment in the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 1, here on Thursday.For India, two bronze medals are already in the bag, five entries are in the finals, and in addition, the country is in contention for two more bronze medals, keeping them on course to surpass last year’s eight-medal haul (five gold, two silver, one bronze).

The compound mixed team duo of Chauhan and Taniparthi, who received a direct entry into the quarterfinals as top seeds, underlined their class with back-to-back wins.

They defeated Chinese Taipei 159-155 in the quarters and Devaang Gupta suffered a straight-set defeat to Vietnam’s Thi Dao Loc and Hoang Phi Vu Nguyen in the quarterfinals. After conceding the opening set 35-37, the Indians improved to 36 in the second but still trailed as the Vietnamese pair edged ahead by a point to take a 4-0 lead. Vietnam then sealed the contest emphatically. agencies