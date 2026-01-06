Coming alive at death

Manchester: Liverpool and Manchester City were stunned by late goals to drop points in the Premier League.

Harrison Reed’s spectacular strike in the seventh minute of stoppage time earned Fulham a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Craven Cottage. And Enzo Fernandez poked home an equalizer in the 94th at the Etihad to seal a 1-1 draw for managerless Chelsea that dented City’s title hopes.

Second-placed City led through Tijjani Reijnders at halftime, but is now six points behind leader Arsenal, which beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday.

Defending champions Liverpool are fourth in the standings and 14 points adrift of Arsenal after substitute Reed let fly from around 25 meters (yards) to beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Leeds after Matheus Cunha’s equalizer at Elland Road. United boss Ruben Amorim appeared frustrated afterward as he raised questions about his role at the club.

Slot’s struggles go on

Reed’s goal saw Liverpool drop yet more points in what has been a difficult second campaign for coach Arne Slot.

The visiting fans were still celebrating after Cody Gakpo had scored what looked like a late winner in the 94th. But they were left stunned by Reed’s near instant response once play resumed. The midfielder had only come off the bench in stoppage time.

Chelsea bounced back from the departure of Club World Cup-winning coach Enzo Maresca to hurt City’s title aspirations. Reijnders showed good feet before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot to beat Filip Jorgensen at his near post.

City had chances to extend the lead and paid the price for not taking them when Fernandez arrived at the far post to level the game. agencies