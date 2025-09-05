Comeback men

rajgir: A determined India produced a masterclass performance, coming from a goal down to beat Malaysia 4-1 in their second Super 4s match of the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Thursday.

The Indians were slow to get off the blocks as Shafiq Hassan gave Malaysia the lead in the second minute before the hosts mounted a great fightback.

Manpreet Singh (17th minute), Sukhjeet Singh (19th), Shilanand Lakra (24th) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (38th) scored for India.

India had drawn 2-2 against South Korea in their first Super 4 match on Wednesday.

With the win, India have moved to the top of the Super 4 standings with four points from two games, just ahead of China and Malaysia, both of whom have three points each while defending champions Korea occupy the last spot with just a point.

After a rest day on Friday, India will take on China in their final Super 4 match on Saturday, while Malaysia play Korea.

India just need a draw against China to seal their place in Sunday’s final.

Malaysia were two players short on Thursday after playmaker Fitri Saari was suspended for the match for indiscipline following his onfield brawl with Chinese players in their last match. Abu Kamal Azrai also did not play against India.

Contrary to the final result, India were stunned in the second minute as Malaysia took the lead through Hassan.

The Malaysians caught the Indian defence napping as Hassan dodged past Sanjay and Jugraj Singh to slot home the ball with his reverse stick.

The Indian defence looked a bit shaky in the first quarter but did well not to concede any more goals.

Barring that early strike, India dominated the proceedings in the first quarter in terms of ball possession and chances.

India continued their attacking game and secured back-to-back five penalty corners in the opening minute of the second quarter, the last of which they converted by Manpreet, who scored from a rebound after skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s flick was saved by Hafizuddin Othman. The equaliser seemed to have lifted the Indians as they attacked with more intensity and two minutes later Sukhjeet neatly pushed home from close range after receiving a clever pass from Shilanand.

China stun Korea

Earlier, China, who also played with two players short after they were suspended for indiscipline, produced a scintillating performance to stun holders Korea 3-0 in their second Super 4 match. Benhai Cheng (13th, 43rd) struck twice, while Jiesheng Gao (43rd) scored from a penalty corner for China. Also,

Bangladesh beat Kazakhstan 5-1 and progress to the 5-6th place playoff match.