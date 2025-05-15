Coco schools Andreeva, Alcaraz serves it to Draper

Rome: Coco Gauff extended her unbeaten streak against Mirra Andreeva to reach the Italian Open semifinals on Wednesday.

Gauff played aggressively throughout to advance to the last four at the claycourt tournament for the third time with a 6-4 7-6(5) win.

Both players hit high-quality shots in the tiebreaker, including Andreeva’s superb drop shot just behind the net from a tight angle that allowed her to level at 5-5 before Gauff won the last two points to seal the match.

Gauff will next play the winner between No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen. Jasmine Paolini and Peyton Stearns face off in the other semifinal. In the men’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 5 Jack Draper 6-4 6-4, who had beaten him earlier this year.