Coco Gauff rallies to beat Svitolina and retain Auckland title

Auckland: Top-seeded Coco Gauff has retained her title at the WTA Auckland Classic, beating second-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 in Sunday’s final.

For the first time all week, Gauff fought with her hands. She swept into the final without dropping a set; in fact, dropping only 15 games on her way through the semi-finals.

That followed her flawless tournament last year when she didn’t drop a set at all and capped off a perfect week with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Rebeka Masarova in the final. Third-ranked Gauff had needed only four hours of court time to reach the final whereas Ukraine’s Svitolina took twice that much, beating Wang Xiyua of China 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a match which lasted four-and-a-half hours with rain breaks.

Sunday’s match against Svitolina was by far the toughest Gauff has faced in this, first week of her

2024 season. She had to come from a set down for the first time and it took 2 hours, and 23 minutes to complete her victory.

Previously, Gauff’s longest match at the tournament had been 1 hour, 22 minutes.

It was a struggle throughout. Gauff’s serve has been the cornerstone of her game all week. She served 10 aces alone in her 6-3, 6-1 win over fellow American Emma Navarro in the semi-finals and she won 80 per cent of points all week when her first serve was in play.

Against Svitolina, Gauff managed only three aces and had seven double faults. She put only 65 per cent of first serves in play and had 43 unforced errors.

Gauff looked uncomfortable against the hard-hitting Svitolina who was tenacious and ran down shots that Gauff previously would have counted as winners.

But, she persevered and had a winning edge in the third set in which she broke Svitolina only once, in the eighth game.

She served for the match and championship in the next game and had to save a break point before winning on her first match point.

She became the first player since Julia Goerges in 2018 and 2019 to win back-to-back Auckland titles and the first American to do so since Patty Fendick in 1988

and 1989.