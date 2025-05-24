Cobolli battles past Etcheverry to reach Hamburg Open final

HAMBURG: Italy’s Flavio Cobolli came from a set down to battle past Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina and reach the Hamburg Open final with a 2-6 7-5 6-4 win on Friday.

Days before the start of the French Open on Sunday, Cobolli dug deep to come from 3-1 behind in the second set before reaching his second final of the season following his win in Bucharest.

He will now play the winner of the other semi-final later on Friday between third seed Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, eyeing a third title this season after wins in Adelaide and Montpellier. He then broke Cobolli when the erratic Italian double-faulted on Etcheverry’s third set point. agencies