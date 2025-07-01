Club World Cup: PSG rout Messi’s Inter Miami

Atlanta: João Neves scored a pair of goals for Paris Saint-Germain and the world’s best team overwhelmed one of the game’s greatest players, embarrassing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 4-0 in the Round of 16 at the Club World Cup on Sunday.

With Messi facing the team where he spent two seasons before moving to Major League Soccer in the twilight of his stellar career, the European champions quickly erased the Herons’ hopes of pulling off a monumental upset before a crowd of 65,574 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Neves scored his first goal just six minutes into the match, converting a header at the back post off a free-kick. The Portuguese added another in the 39th minute before Inter Miami totally fell apart in the closing stages of the first half, surrendering an own-goal and then watching helplessly as Achraf Hakimi tacked on another in stoppage time to send PSG to the locker room with a four-goal cushion.