Club World Cup: PSG, Atletico on song; Messi’s Inter Miami held

seattle: Paris Saint-Germain didn’t allow a single shot on goal as the European powerhouse beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 and advanced to the Club World Cup Round of 16.

Paris Saint-Germain opened the scoring in the 35th minute on Monday when a shot from Vitinha that would’ve finished well wide of the net hit teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and deflected in. The UEFA Champions League winners scored again in the 66th minute as the Sounders’ transition defense broke down. Seattle failed to locate Achraf Hakimi, who was wide open by the back post. Bradley Barcola’s pass found him with plenty of time to control and strike.

PSG won Group B on a goal-differential tiebreaker after Atlético Madrid defeated Botafogo 1-0.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras came from behind to play Inter Miami to a 2-2 draw in front of an electric crowd at Hard Rock Stadium, and both clubs advanced to the Round of 16.

A tie was enough to send both teams to the knockout round after they entered Monday’s match tied atop the Group A standings with four points apiece. For a while, it looked like Inter Miami would advance as winners of the group after taking a 2-0 lead deep into regulation on goals by Tadeo Allende in the 16th and veteran Luis Suarez in the 65th.

The historic Brazilian club Palmeiras clawed back, with a goal from Paulinho in the 80th and then the equaliser from Mauricio minutes before the end of regulation.