Club World Cup: PSG aim glory after historic UCL victory

Paris: Just weeks after winning the Champions League for the first time in their history, Paris Saint-Germain’s eyes are now fixed on FIFA’s shiny new Club World Cup.

The newly-crowned European champion can add the world title to a trophy haul that also included a French league and cup double this season.

“We want to finish the season in style with the cherry on the cake,” coach Luis Enrique said. PSG had already qualified for the rebooted Club World Cup in the United States, but their Champions League triumph may still have come as a relief to FIFA.

That’s because, while the winner of the bumper tournament will officially be crowned the best club team in the world, there are some notable absentees from the 32-team roster.

The Club World Cup will be without the champions of the most popular league in the world — the Premier League — given Liverpool’s failure to meet the qualifying criteria.

The same goes for Barcelona and Napoli -- champions of Spain and Italy, respectively.

No place either for current Asian champions Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia or Pyramids — the African champions from Egypt. FIFA likely breathed a sigh of relief then when PSG and Inter Milan advanced to the final of the Champions League.