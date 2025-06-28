Club World Cup: City rout Juventus, Vinicius shines in Real’s win

Orlando: Manchester City won Group G of the Club World Cup with a dominant performance, beating Juventus 5-2 at Camping World Stadium.

Man City went ahead 2-1 on an own goal in the 26th minute on Thursday when defender Pierre Kalulu, attempting to intercept a pass at close range, sent the ball into the net.

The rout was on from there. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Savinho scored in the second half to make it 5-1.

Jeremy Doku opened the scoring for Man City in the ninth minute, and Teun Koopmeiners equalised two minutes later. Dusan Vlahovic scored in the 84th minute for the Italian club, which finished second in the group. “I’m really pleased. ... We are going to try to maintain this rhythm for as long as possible,” Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said. Real on song

Philadelphia: Vinicius Junior scored a goal and assisted on another in Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Salzburg that secured the Spanish powerhouse first place in the Group H and a spot in the Round of 16.

Vinicius gave the 64,811 soaking wet fans at Lincoln Financial Field something to cheer for by scoring on a left-footed shot right outside the penalty box in the 40th minute. Jude Bellingham left Vinícius in position to score with a breakaway pass that took advantage of the wet field conditions caused by the rain.