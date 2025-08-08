Cloud remains over ISL, Super Cup to be season opener in Sept

london: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday proposed that the Super Cup be held from the second or third week of September to ensure the ISL clubs get sufficient number of competitive matches though doubts remain over the start date and format of the top-tier league this season.

The AIFF made the proposal during a meeting with representatives of all the Indian Super League clubs, who have, in a letter, expressed their concerns after the upcoming season of ISL was put on hold due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the league organisers and the national federation.

“AIFF proposes that the Super Cup to start from second or third week of September to ensure the ISL clubs get enough competitive matches. Then the ISL can follow. This will allow all clubs to end 2025-26 season by May 31, 2026, preserving India’s AFC competition eligibility,” said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey at a press conference.

“The AIFF and all the 13 ISL clubs collectively took the decision in national interest. We will meet again in 7 to 10 days and take a final decision on the date of kick-off of Super Cup.

“There was a lot of uncertainty among fans whether football will take place or will be stopped. We told the clubs that we understand their current situation. But, whatever the situation may be, the game must not be stopped. Football must go on.”

Chaubey said some teams would need six to eight weeks to complete their pre-season training and bring back their players. The transfer window also closes on August 31, and these will be taken into account while deciding the Super Cup dates.

It is, however, learnt that not all the clubs have given commitment to Super Cup. At least two of them are learnt to have pressed for clarity on the start date of the ISL before they commit to the Super Cup.

“I don’t think we have had time to actually sit down and digest all the information. You will have to give us a little bit of time because you can’t just press a button and then things fall into place,” said FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur.

“It takes a lot of coordination, logistic work that needs to happen. Once we have some clarity on that, we will come back collectively again to discuss it and we can give clarity on dates (of Super Cup) and how that will work for us. But yes, ultimately we are all here because we want the game to continue.”

Another club official also said that the Super Cup “is still up in the air” and no final decision has been taken on that tournament.

NorthEast United CEO Madar Tamhane said he has “nothing more to add than what the AIFF

president has said.”