City’s hopes dashed

London: Arsenal moved seven points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after scraping a 1-0 win at Brighton while their title rivals drew 2-2 at home to struggling Nottingham Forest.

City almost won it eight minutes into stoppage time when substitute Savinho had a shot cleared near the line on Wednesday.

Right winger Bukayo Saka’s ninth-minute goal was enough for Arsenal, who have played one game more than City. Saka broke down the right and his scuffed strike from the edge of the penalty area went through the legs of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Manchester United’s unbeaten run under new coach Michael Carrick ended at seven games following a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle, which had midfielder Jacob Ramsey sent off in first-half stoppage time and scored in the 90th minute through substitute William Osula.

Erling Haaland returned for City after having sat out the 1-0 win at Leeds on Saturday with a minor injury but was ineffective.

City struggled to break Forest down until Rayan Cherki made a fine run down the right and floated over a cross which Antoine Semenyo expertly volleyed in at waist height with his left foot.

United’s run ends

Newcastle fans had to endure 10 minutes of stoppage time before erupting with joy at St. James’ Park. Osula scored a brilliant breakaway goal.