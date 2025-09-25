Citing saftey concerns, MBSG seek venue shift

Kolkata: Reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have requested the Asian Football Confederation to shift their September 30 AFC Champions League 2 fixture against Sepahan SC out of Iran, citing safety concerns.

The club has already applied for visas and made travel arrangements, but uncertainty persists over the participation of foreigners Tom Aldred, Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings, as nationals from the UK and Australia face additional restrictions in Iran.

Sepahan manager, however, maintained there is no problem. "Visas have been issued to every Mohun Bagan squad member, including their foreign players. There is no issue from our side," he said.

The Mariners, who lost their ACL-2 opener to Ahal FK at the Salt Lake Stadium here on September 16, clarified they are not refusing to travel, but want the AFC to address their concerns.

Failure to turn up could mean heavy sanctions and jeopardise future participation of Indian clubs in ACL 2. Last season, Mumbai City FC were forced to play in Tehran without key foreigners. Mohun Bagan face two back-to-back away games against Sepahan on September 30 and Jordan's Al Hussain on October 21.