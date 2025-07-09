CISF, BSF secure India’s 3rd spot at World Police & Fire Games

NEW DELHI: Indian security personnel have again brought laurels to the country with incredible performances at the World Police and Fire Games 2025 in the United States. The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were among the key contributors to India’s overall third-place finish, with India winning a total of 560 medals in the international sporting competition held in Birmingham, Alabama, from 30 June through 6 July.

The CISF contingent also put up an excellent show in six sports events, securing 64 medals as a reflection of their discipline, grit, and sporting ability. The BSF, on the other hand, swept the contests with a combined tally of 73 medals, the largest haul of gold medals from any Indian contingent, as they walked off with a whopping 38 golds.

In swimming, BSF athletes dominated with 14 gold, 12 silver, and 11 bronze medals, followed by outstanding performances in athletics (12 golds), archery (4 golds), wrestling (4 golds), boxing (3 golds), and taekwondo (1 gold). Their shining performance on the international stage proved the resilience and adaptability of India’s border guards. BSF Director General congratulated the 21 medal-winning sportspersons, coaches and support staff for their tireless efforts, as the performance was a matter of national pride.

On the CISF side, Haryana topped the medal tally. Gurjeet Singh won medals in hammer throw, pole vault, triple jump, high jump, and decathlon. L/ASI Reenu walked away with five golds and a silver in distance running. All gold medals in the category of wrestlers went to Haryana with clear victories by Sunny Kumar, Ajay Dagar, Harish, Mohit, and Abhimanyu.

Other CISF sports persons from Bihar, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala also displayed class talent. Vijaya Kumari (Bihar) performed impressively in sprints, Madhumita Deb (Tripura) impressed with track performances, while UP’s Mukul and Babita impressed in field events. Kerala’s HC Amridhesh U bagged several swimming golds

and silvers. agencies