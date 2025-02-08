Churchill Brothers ease past Gokulam

Raia: Churchill Brothers returned to the top of the I-League 2024-25 table with a clinical 2-1 win over Gokulam Kerala FC here on Friday.

For Churchill, Lalremruata Ralte and Kingslee Fernandes found the target as the home side now leads the chart with 26 points from 13 matches.

They are two points ahead of Namdhari FC, who will face Shillong Lajong FC on Saturday. For Gokulam, M Soosairaj reduced the margin in the added time of the match.

The match was a testament to Churchill Brothers’ relentless attack and strategic play, which has seen them notch eight wins in this campaign so far.

Gokulam, who are on sixth with 19 points, suffered their second consecutive loss.

From the outset, Churchill imposed their game plan effectively, utilising high pressing and quick passing to disrupt Gokulam’s setup. Their dynamic play stretched the width of the pitch, allowing them to penetrate Gokulam’s defence with

relative ease.