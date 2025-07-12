Chopra to iron out flaws, has Worlds gold in sights

Gurugram: India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday said he has identified a problem area in his game and is looking to address it at the earliest, as he seeks to win a second world championship gold medal later this year.

Chopra, who is the strongest Indian medal hope in the September 13-21 showpiece in Tokyo, will be training in Prague and Nymburk in the Czech Republic for 57 days along with his legendary coach Jan Zelezny. He will be heading out with his physio Ishan Marwah tonight and be based in there till September 5 at a total cost of Rs 19 lakh.

“I have already identified the areas I need to work on. While throwing the spear I tend to fall too much on my left side. We need to work on that. In training I don’t, but in competition, it happens because of the extra effort.”