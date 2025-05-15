Chopra to compete in Poland event on May 23

new delhi: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete in the 71st ORLEN Janusz Kusociński Memorial event in Chorzów, Poland, on May 23 following the postponement of next week’s NC Classic in Bengaluru.

Chopra was slated to compete in the NC Classic — an event he was also set to host on May 24 — alongside several global and Indian stars but the event was postponed in the wake of the military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

In Chorzow, Chopra will be up against two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada, Germany’s Julian Weber and Polish national record holder Marcin Krukowski. Other Polish competitors include Cyprian Mrzyglod and Dawid Wegner.

The event in Poland will be the third competition for Chopra in the season. He started at South Africa. His next event is on May 16 at the Doha Diamond League where he won the title in 2023 (88.67m) and finished second in 2024 (88.36m). Peters will be Chopra’s rival in Doha also. He was also to compete in the NC Classic, along with the likes of 2016 Olympics gold winner Thomas Rohler of Germany.