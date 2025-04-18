Chopra opens season with a bang, wins event

New Delhi: Two-time Olympics medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra started his season on a high by winning the Potch Invitational Track event in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Chopra topped the six-man field, hurling the spear to a distance of 84.52 metres at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event on Wednesday. The Indian star finished ahead of 25-year-old South African Douw Smit, whose best throw was 82.44m. But Chopra’s effort was below his personal best

of 89.94m.

Meanwhile, 3,000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable will feature in the season-opening Diamond League Meeting in China on April 26.