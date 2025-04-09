Chief Secretary of Bihar Amrit Lal Meena Reviews Preparations for Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Patna: Bihar Chief Secretary Shri Amrit Lal Meena today reviewed the preparations for the 7th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025. This prestigious sports event will be held from May 4 to May 15, 2025, across five districts of Bihar—Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, Gaya, and Patna. The event aims to promote sports culture in Bihar and encourage young talent.

The review meeting was attended by officials from various departments, including Health, Police, Municipal Corporation, Building Construction, Water Resources, and district administrations of the respective districts. Presentations on the event's comprehensive planning were made by Dr. B. Rajender (Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Sports), Shri Ravindran Shankaran (Director General, Bihar State Sports Authority), and Shri Mahendra Kumar (Director of Sports).

Chief Secretary’s Directives and Priorities

Chief Secretary Shri Amrit Lal Meena issued specific instructions to ensure timely completion of all preparations. Key directives included:

Appointment of Functional Area Heads: To ensure better coordination among departments, functional area heads will be appointed. This will facilitate smooth execution and inter-departmental collaboration.

Command and Control Room Setup: An officer from each district will be stationed at the Command and Control Room to oversee coordination. This will help monitor activities across districts and address any issues promptly.

All construction-related tasks must be completed by April 25 to ensure that all five venues are ready for the games, instructed Chief Secretary Meena. This includes infrastructure development and venue readiness to provide a conducive environment for athletes.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 is a significant opportunity for Bihar to showcase its sports talent on a national platform. The event is expected to inspire young athletes to demonstrate their skills and prepare for future national and international competitions.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 is not just a sporting event but a milestone in Bihar's journey toward fostering a robust sports culture. It is expected to motivate youth toward adopting a healthy and active lifestyle while strengthening the state's identity as a hub for sports development.